Kathryn M. Granata, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. Granata, 66, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side, Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Kathy was born October 27, 1953, in Warren, Ohio and was the daughter of Daniel and Mary (Kozuskanich) Lewis.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School, class of 1971.

Kathy enjoyed crafting, fishing, tinkering, organizing and raising Springer Spaniels. She loved special projects and always enjoyed a creative challenge. Kathy never missed a sporting or school event with her children.

Family was everything to Kathy. Kathy took her role as daughter, sister, wife, mother, Gigi and friend whole heartedly. She never missed an opportunity to help anyone while spreading joy and laughter. She made everyone she met feel her heart of gold. Anyone important to her family was important to her. Kathy cherished her role as “Gigi”. She enriched her grandkids lives and showed them the purest love.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Kristen M. (Daniel) Culp of Peninsula, Ohio, Danielle K. (Thomas) Bender of Wooster, Ohio, Jamie K. Granata of Cortland, Ohio, 2 grandchildren, Ella and Nora Culp, 2 sisters Donna (William Wickman) Lewis of Bolton Landing, New York/Englewood, Florida and Carol (Eric) Jackson of Los Angeles, California.

Kathy is preceded in death by her husband James L. Granata whom she married June 26, 1976 (passed February 3, 2008) and her parents.

Kathy’s family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support received.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home – 727 E Market St., Warren, OH 44481.

A Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, with Fr. Simeon Sibenik officiating. Preceded by a prayer service at the Funeral Home.

