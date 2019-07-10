Joseph Francis Swistok, Sr., Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Francis Swistok, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019 in his sleep at his home with his family by his side.

Joe was a supportive father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will always be remembered for his outgoingness and to the point mentality.

Joe was born January 7, 1946, in Bloomfield, Ohio the son of John and Matilda (Mathe) Swistok and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe was a graduate of Bloomfield Mespo High School and of the Catholic faith.

Joe was employed for over 38 years as a pipefitter and ironworker at Republic Steel which became WCI retiring in 2002.

Joe had many passions in his life. He enjoyed simple country living, being an avid outdoorsman, riding his motorcycle and socializing with his friends at McDonald’s. Joe was also a jack of all trades and was very innovative in building things with his hands. Joe was extremely proud of being a welder but especially being a grandfather.

Joe leaves behind to hold onto his memories his children, Amiejane A. Mason of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Joseph F., Jr. (Christina) Swistok of Niles, John C. Swistok of Cuyahoga Falls and Maggie J. Swistok of Howland; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Isis), Angel and Mark Fleet, Dominic Coleman, Camden Swistok and Devon Hanlon and McKenna Bard; two great-grandsons, Kevin and Ike along with a sister, Dorothy Dorazio of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 103 North Maple Street, Orwell, Ohio with Father John Madden officiating. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Saturday morning.

Burial will be St. Mary’s Cemetery in Orwell.

Material contributions may be in Joseph’s memory to the campaign to reelect Donald J. Trump President, c/o Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY, 10022.

