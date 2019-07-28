James J. Ulishney, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Ulishney, 86, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born October 19, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Ribar) Ulishney.

He was retired from F.W. Woolworth Co. as the store manager.

He was a member at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. Cyril and Methodist Church).

James served our country in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth (Jones) Ulishney whom he married September 1, 1956; a daughter, Brenda Marie Ross of Davie, Florida; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three sisters, Loretta Haynie, Betty Kopnisky and Carol Ulishney, all of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, James David Ulishney; two sisters, Rita Stocz and Joan Soltis and a brother, Dennis J. Ulishney.

Keeping with his wishes, private services have been held.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guestbook and share condolences to the Ulishney family.