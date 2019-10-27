Frances LaVerne Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances LaVerne Wilson, 96, passed away to her Heavenly resting place in the loving arms of Jesus, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 8:43 p.m. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the home of her son, Dennis, in Warren, Ohio.

Frances was born, August 1, 1923, in Lovely, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Willard (1898-1982) and Elizabeth (Mock) (1900-1986) Claycomb. Frances was one of 13 children.

She was of Baptist faith.

She moved to Warren in 1959 from Portage, Pennsylvania, with her husband and six children. This was a new beginning for them, but she missed her family immensely and often went “back home” for visits. She and her family have many memories of Portage, including living in the farmhouse on top of Springhill Road and at the Evangelical United Brethren Church on Caldwell Avenue.

From 1960-1983, Frances was the elevator attendant at The Union Savings and Trust Company in downtown Warren.

Frances loved her family. She could always be found cooking a delicious dinner or baking a pie, with apple and pumpkin being her favorites. You could always count on her to be taking care of whoever was sick or needed help. She will be remembered for being kindhearted by all who knew her.

Frances will be sadly missed by her six children, Roy (Maria) of Arlington, Virginia, Bonnie (Bruce) Williams of Cortland, Jerry (Mary) of Warren, Judy (Ron) Zelenak of Hudson, Wayne (Sandy) of Niles and Dennis (Christy) of Warren. She has 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Elaine Beurrier of Baltimore, Maryland, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Roy “Scotty” Wilson, whom she married on June 18, 1946, died on March 4, 2005.

Her parents; brothers, Shimer, Fred, Earl, Darl and sisters, Rose Marie Carpenter, Ruth Hribar, Ruie Bender, Mary Louise Claycomb, Betty Plummer and Nancy Miller, also preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 30, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with her grandson, Reverend Daniel Wilson, speaking.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of The Valley in Trumbull County, hospiceofthevalley.com, whom we wish to thank for the assistance and love that they have shown our mother and grandmother during the last six months of her life.

