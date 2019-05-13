David G. Erl Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. Erl, 68, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Bernard and Elizabeth (Murphy) Erl.

David was a waiter at the Bob Evans Restaurant. He served our country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his son, Brian J. Erl of Niles; three grandchildren; a brother, Bernie Erl of Philadelphia, PA and two sisters, Betty Ann Hudson and Elaine Servocky, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Erl.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 East Market Street Warren, Ohio 44481.

