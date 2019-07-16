Cynthia A. Heisey, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Heisey, 80, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at her residence.
She was born December 31, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late W. Henry and Florence S. (Bube) Mcknight.
She retired from the Warren Public Library as a senior clerk.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laurie A. Heisey of Boxelder, South Dakota and Samantha S. Bucher of Niles.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, David E. Heisey.
Keeping with Cynthia’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.
