Carolyn Lachowski, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Lachowski, 73, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was born March 5, 1946, in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Garman and Anna Buterbaugh.

She retired from General Motors.

Carolyn loved to work jigsaw puzzles, spending time with friends and family and spending her summers in the swimming pool.

She is survived by her two children, Vanessa Lachowski of Charlotte, North Carolina and Mia Davis of Charlotte, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Magdalene Davis; a brother, Cameron Buterbaugh of Pennsylvania and a sister, Donna Davis of Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Van Buterbaugh and her husband, David Lachowski.

Family and friends may pay their respect Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

A service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Paul Yarnal speaking.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

