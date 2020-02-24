Bradley J. Starkey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley J. Starkey, 44, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 13, 1975, in Warren, Ohio the son of Leonard F. Starkey.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Leonard F. (Penny) Starkey of Warren; a son, Logan M. Starkey of Warren; two brothers, Christopher M. Starkey of Somerset, Kentucky and Brian L. Starkey of Marshalltown, Iowa and a sister, Barbara A. Hewitt of Warren.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guest book and share condolences to the Starkey family.

To send flowers to Bradley’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.