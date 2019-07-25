Betty Kwortek, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Kwortek, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 28, 1928, in Lambert, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Arnold and Ella (Kasuba) Garden.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carol S. Bromley-Kwortek and Dianna M. Christie both of Warren; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Kwortek, Sr.; a son, Charles A. Kwortek, Jr. and a brother.

A memorial Mass will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guest book and share condolences to Kwortek’s family.

