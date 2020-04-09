Barbara A. Yurtin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Yurtin, 97, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born December 4, 1922, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Badanjek.

She was a cook at the Champion School System.

She is survived by her children, David M. Yurtin of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Karen (James) Livermore of Warren; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a brother, Joseph Badanjek.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Yurtin and a son, Charles T. Yurtin.

Keeping with Barbara’s wishes there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren.

