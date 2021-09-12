William J. Fusselman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Fusselman, 83, of Southington passed away Friday morning, September 10, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

William was born August 6, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Elwin and Eleanor (Harrison) Fusselman.

William graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1956.

He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force. In 1967, he was honorably discharged for his service.

William worked as a machinist for many years, having worked for Taylor Winfield and then retiring from Chrysler in 2004.

Besides being a hard worker, William enjoyed going to wineries and cheering on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers as a season ticket holder. He was also an avid sports fan, specifically local high school sports. Most of all, cherished his family. William will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

William is survived by his wife, Alexis (Temar) Fusselman; children, David and Paul Fusselman and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

William was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Kay Ryan.

Family and friends may pay tribute and visit William on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A funeral service will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Arrangements are provided by Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery with Military Honors.

