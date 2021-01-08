William G. “Bill” Sauer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. “Bill” Sauer, 98, left Planet Earth on January 4, 2021, in the comforting care of Washington Square’s Veterans Unit. He endured complications from injuries in WWII and for the past 7 years the ravages of progressive dementia.

He was born on August 4, 1922, in Warren, the second son of Harry Lobsinger and Alice Ryan Sauer.

Bill graduated from St. Mary School, Warren Harding High School and The Ohio State University’s 5-year program in Architecture/Engineering in 1950.

He was a registered Architect. Bill’s life-long career was as an officer at Warren Engineering Company and the Forest Atlantic Corporation, retiring at age 91 when his diminishing health intervened.

Bill was a Life Member and presiding officer in many organizations, among them the OSU Chapter of Triangle Fraternity (a fraternity of engineers), The Kiwanis Club of Warren with over 65 years of perfect attendance, and The Builders Association of Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. He was a Republican Precinct Committeeman, Commander of American Legion Post 278, Chef de Gare of 40 et 8 Post 1181, Adjutant of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2662, a Mobile Meals volunteer and a charter member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

Bill’s was drafted into the U. S. Army in October 1942, first assigned to the 83rd Division, qualified for the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) and when the war in Europe escalated he was sent to the 405th Regiment of the 102nd Division and served as a Cannoneer in Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was the recipient of numerous commendations, among them 2 Purple Hearts – the first on November 25, 1944, an arm wound, returning to duty a few days later, the second on December 22, 1944, a leg wound, resulting in spending the next 9 months in military hospitals, both in Europe and the U.S. He was honorably discharged from the Newton D. Baker Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia on September 20, 1945.

Bill’s “hobby” was reforesting and maintaining his property in Champion Township, initially planting 5,000 white pine seedlings surrounding an 8-acre lake. As the trees matured and produced new seedlings, Bill donated thousands of seedlings to fundraisers for the Kiwanis Clubs in the area. “Whosoever plants a tree, winks at immortality”…Felix Dennis. In memory of Bill, smile when you pass by a white pine tree. Instead of flowers, it is suggested that contributions may be made to The Kiwanis Club of Warren, P. O. Box 891, Warren, Ohio, to carry on their charitable services to the community and worldwide.

Bill had a ready smile and a twinkle in his eye for everyone he met. He had a repertoire of corny jokes which he enjoyed sharing (sometimes over and over again). He was the consummate DIY-er and never disposed of anything because he was sure “this will come in handy someday”. And he was always the first to step aside so that someone more deserving or needy could receive a benefit or help.

Bill was a devoted husband and proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a patriot. Left to share memories are his wife of 71 years, Dorothy, whom he cherished, 4 children – Kurt (Diane) Sauer of Howland, Ann Elise Sauer of Mason Neck, Virginia, Carolyn (Gary K.) Shaffer of West Farmington, Richard (Lisa) Sauer of Piedmont, California, five grandchildren – Matt (Danielle) Sauer of Howland, Gretchen (Tim) Herrick of Royal Oak, Michigan, Stephen Shaffer of Northfield, Ava and Max Sauer of Piedmont, California – a great-granddaughter Charlotte Sauer of Howland, his older brother Robert of Warren and many nieces and nephews throughout the States.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry “Pete” Sauer and a sister, Mary Elise Sauer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Sinchak Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Champion at a future time, and Bill’s cremains will be entombed at Arlington National Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.