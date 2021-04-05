Wayne Thomas DaBelko, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Thomas DaBelko, 67, of Cortland passed away Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wayne was born April 19, 1953 in Warren, a son of John “Tom” and Jean (Roden) DaBelko.

Wayne proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at McConnell Air Force base in Wichita, Kansas.

After he was honorably discharged in 1975, he returned home to the Warren area.

Wayne worked as project manager for many years, traveling around the country supervising large construction projects. He also owned several successful businesses over the years.

Wayne was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed golfing and watching golf. For over 20 years he enjoyed large family golf outings with his cousins and friends. Wayne really enjoyed hosting these large gatherings where friends and family would come together. His presence will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Marie (McDonald) DaBelko; his father, John “Tom” DaBelko of Vienna; sister, Patricia (DaBelko) Kump of Pittsburgh; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his little pup, Spooky.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean (Roden) Dabelko and his brother, Gregory DaBelko.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Wayne on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sinchak Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio.

A Funeral Service with Military Honors will take place following the visitation at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to your favorite charity.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.