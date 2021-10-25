Timothy A. Zombar, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy A. Zombar, 59, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Andrew and Jo (McKnight) Zombar.

Tim was a 1980 graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to become an industrial electrician. He worked for a number of different companies, including AVI and MidTenn Steel in Tennessee.

Outside of work, Tim was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and refinishing old tools. Tim was also accomplished in Taekwondo. He was a music-lover and was self-taught on the banjo, harmonica and guitar. Most of all, Tim loved an opportunity to gather together with his family especially his two boys. They have always been his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tim will always be remembered by his children, Timothy II (Melanie) Zombar of Warren and Benjamin (Jennifer) Zombar of Cortland; wife, Jacquie Montclair-Zombar; grandchildren, Sophia and Alannah Zombar, Sebastian and Easton Zombar, Ashton Rae and Isaac Boyles; great-granddaughter, Aliyah Rae; brother, Jeffrey (Sheila) Zombar; brother-in-law, Curtis Eddie; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his two beloved dogs, Buster and Max.

Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Eddie.

His sons would like to say a very special thank you to Jeffrey Zombar, their uncle, for being by their side every step of the way during this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Tim on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home of Warren, 727 E. Market Street. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Marks presiding.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township

