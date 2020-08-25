Steve J. “Smokey” Smolinsky, Jr., Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve J. “Smokey” Smolinsky, Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 Select Specialty Hospital.

Steve was born July 6, 1940, in Warren, Ohio the son of Steve and Stella Smolinsky Sr.

He was a 1958 graduate of Warren G. Harding High school.

He retired from General Motors Assembly Plant as a tow motor driver after 36 years.

Steve was of the Orthodox Faith.

He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and was avid OSU and Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife Shelia Smolinsky whom he married March 20, 2009, three children Steven Smolinsky III, David Smolinsky and Todd “Mark” Smolinsky, three step children Brittany Belmonte, Ashlyn Kempton and Stevie (Gary) Iser, a brother Joe Smolinsky and two sisters Joann Smolinsky and Dianne Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patricia Smolinsky.

Private family calling hours and service will held at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home in Warren.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

