Stephen Joseph Yovich, Jr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph Yovich, Jr., 76, of Howland, died Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at home and rests in the house of the Lord.

Steve was born August 7, 1944 in Warren, a son of Stephen J., Sr. and Emma M. (Smelko) Yovich.

He was a 1962 graduation of Howland High School. He graduated in 1966 from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education with concentrations in political science and history. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.

After training with the Ohio Department of Health, Steve became a health officer with the Niles Health Department in 1972. A year later he was hired as a health officer with the Warren City Health Department where he remained until 1988. He was responsible for inspecting all food service businesses throughout the city. He also worked to improve the city housing code and, for a time, served as the city’s deputy health commissioner.

From 1988 until his retirement in 1998, Steve was director of environmental health with the Trumbull Health Department. He developed the regulations for construction and demolition of landfill sites. He also revised the regulations governing household sewage systems which greatly reduced the costs to homeowners.

Steve came out of retirement and was hired by Niles to develop a progressive housing code that was viewed as an improvement in the overall appearance of the city.

Steve was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Warren.

His hobbies included collecting stamps, coins, rare books, baseball cards and autographed baseballs. He was fond of traveling, visiting China and South Africa.

He leaves his wife, the former Janice Taylor, whom he married February 14, 1995; a brother, Tim Yovich of Youngstown; a stepson, Robert Taylor of Chicago, Illinois; stepdaughters, Jennifer Corey of Polan, and Lisa Taylor of Boardman and grandchildren, Jake Taylor, Josh Taylor, Cole Corey, Katie Taylor, Owen Corey, Liam Corey and Lauren Smead. It was the mentoring of his grandchildren which gave him the greatest satisfaction.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David S. Yovich and a stepson, Mark Taylor.

Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

