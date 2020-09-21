Stanley A. Helman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley A. Helman,43, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Stanley was born October 13, 1976 to Nancy McCurdy and Arthur Helman.

He attended Lakeview and Warren G. Harding High Schools and went on to be a laborer throughout his career.

Stanley enjoyed playing cards, fishing and cooking. He was especially known for his friend chicken. Stanley will be remembered for being a funny, smart, outspoken, helpful and loving person. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving companion, Mary Parrish; daughter, Destiny Helman (boyfriend, Adam Phinisee); mother, Nancy McCurdy; brothers, Arthur, Danny and Robert Helman; sister, Nancy Webber (husband, Richard) and best friend, William Phinisee.

He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Helman and brother, David Helman.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, September 22 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel; followed by a procession to Pine Knoll Cemetery.

