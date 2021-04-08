Sister Agnes Helen Knapik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Agnes Helen Knapik, OSB, 84, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Sister Agnes was born on July 10, 1936 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Kunak) Knapik.

Sister Agnes entered into formation in religious life at Sacred Heart Monastery in Lisle, Illinois on September 8, 1960. She made her Final Profession into the Order of Saint Benedict on August 20, 1967 at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

From 1965 to 2005, Sister Agnes taught at Saints Peter and Paul in Warren. Sister held many positions within the Byzantine Benedictine Sisters at Queen of Heaven Monastery, including formation director, vocations director, director of the Oblates of St. Benedict, secretary and the Prioress of Queen of Heaven Monastery from 1981 to 1989. For a short period, Sister served as the Safe Environment Director for the Archeparchy of Pittsburgh. She also served in religious education roles at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown. In addition to her many positions within her community, Sister Agnes also graduated with a master’s degree from Fordham University in New York.

Sister Agnes was a Hospice of the Valley volunteer at Hillside Hospital and was also a frequent volunteer for the St. Vincent DePaul Meals Program. She enjoyed visiting art galleries and reading cookbooks. Sister had a love for the outdoors and liked to explore. She loved to walk in nature and in large cities, taking in the beauty that was around her. For the last 6 months of her life, Sister resided at Villa Maria Healthcare Center in Pennsylvania. Sister Agnes will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sister Agnes is survived by her biological sister, Mary Douglas; Nieces, Joanne (Vasco) Jeronimo, Terri Douglas and Dianne Lamb; great nieces and nephew Melissa (Braedon) Matthews, Lindsay Anderson, Alex Lamb and Jordan Lamb and grand-nephew, Edison Anderson.

There will be a Liturgical Paschal Service for Sister Agnes on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren with Very Rev. Richard Lambert and Rev. Kevin Marks presiding.

Friends and family may visit and pay tribute to Sister from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the Church.

Masks and Social distancing will be mandated and visitors not wishing to stay for the service are asked to please not linger.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home of Warren.

