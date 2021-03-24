Ruth Ann Billcheck, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Billcheck was born in Warren, Ohio on October 4, 1948, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (McNosky) Beca.

On Sunday, March 21, 2021, she passed away peacefully in her sleep with her loving family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Amy Metzendorf and Ann (Brian) Draghi and her grandchildren, Alexander Metzendorf and Callista Draghi. She also leaves behind her brother, David (Linda) Beca and sisters, Irene (Robert) Webster, Mary (Jim) Martin and Helen Frances (Robert) Baltenbach; nieces and nephews, Kyle (wife, Celisa) Beca, Greg (fiancée, Crystal Keener) Beca, Adam (Tara Langus) Webster, Jennifer Webster, Andy (wife, Serena) Martin and Jake Martin and one aunt, Eleanore Beca.

After high school Ruth began her education at Youngstown State, received her RN at Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing and then a BSN at Penn State.

She retired from Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Ruth was a dedicated nurse.

She lovingly cared for her mother, aunt and uncle in their later years.

Her early passion was studying history and enjoying multiple visits to Williamsburg, Virginia with her family and friends. She was active in the Carpatho-Rusyn Society and studied the Slovak language. She enjoyed a visit to her family’s ancestral land in Slovakia.

In order to be closer to her grandchildren, Ruth moved to Columbus, Ohio.

Our many recollections include a cross-country trip to relocate her sister, Mary, to California and yearly treks with her sister, Irene, to the All-Clad warehouse sales. unt Ruth never missed a birthday celebration. She embraced lifelong friends from Northside Hospital including her co-worker, Cheryl Pieri. June Hauncher Maloney and Mrs. Florence DeCaris remained close friends from their early years at Sts. Peter and Paul School.

The family wishes to thank Ruth’s friends who sent notes, cards and messages reliving past adventures. Her family is grateful for the supportive treatment at the James Center in Columbus and the gentle care by the entire staff at The Gables of Green and Brookdale Hospice in her final days. We will always remember and be comforted by the memory of her amazing smile and infectious laugh.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Carpatho-Rusyn Society, 915 Dixon Street, Munhall, PA 15120

A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, for invited friends and family at Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing and facial coverings are mandatory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth Ann (Beca) Billcheck, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.