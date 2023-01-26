MACEDONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Alan Sinchak, 65, of Macedonia, passed away on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023.

Ron was born April 21, 1957 in Warren, the son of Andrew and Irene (Granchay) Sinchak and grew up in Cortland.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he earned the rank of E-4. Ron proudly served stateside and was awarded the Marksman Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge on March 9, 1978 he returned to and continued his education at Cuyahoga Community College where he earned a degree to be a physician’s assistant.

Ron was employed in surgical sales throughout the Mahoning Valley and Cleveland areas.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Macedonia and a former member of the Knights of Columbus.

Ron was an avid Ohio sports enthusiast. He was a season ticket holder since 1993 for his favorite team the Cleveland Indians. After each game they won, he loved hearing the song “Cleveland Rocks” play. He also enjoyed golfing and laying around poolside during the summer and always enjoyed spending quality time with family.

Ron married the love of his life, the former Lorraine Skiba, on April 22, 1989 whom passed away on August 1, 2015.

Ron leaves behind his son, Jeff Sinchak of Macedonia and a brother, David Sinchak of Marion along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Sinchak and brothers, Ralph and Andy Sinchak.

Family and friends may come on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:00 – 12:55 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., all held at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to send condolences to Ron’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.