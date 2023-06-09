WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Sauer, 101, of Warren passed away on Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, at Washington Square Nursing Facility in Warren.

Bob was born on August 14, 1921, in Warren.

He attended St. Mary’s grade school and went on Warren G. Harding High School, graduating in June of 1939. In the Fall of 1939, Bob went to The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Three and a half years later, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

Following graduation, Bob was employed by his father at the Warren Engineering Company. Bob’s father retired soon after, leaving Bob as the President of the company. He was also President of Forest Atlantic Corporation, an affiliate of the Warren Engineering Company.

Bob married Helen Jastatt on September 18, 1943 and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage until Helen’s passing on February 7, 2005.

In his youth, Bob was a Boy Scout, attaining The Star after graduation. He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Warren. Bob was President of the Rotary from 1971 to 1972 and was a frequent volunteer for Trumbull Mobile Meals until 2018.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Alice (Ryan) Sauer; his wife, Helen Sauer; his younger brothers, Harry and William Sauer and a younger sister, Mary.

Bob will always be remembered by his nieces and nephews and many friends throughout the community.

A private service will be held for family members.

