Robert S. “Bob” Bollas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert S. “Bob” Bollas, 92, passed away on Sunday evening, October 17, 2021, at his home in Warren

He was born March 10, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Nick and Anna (Lubert) Bollas.

Bob was a 1946 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. During his time in the service, Bob earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Distinguished Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars. In 1952, Corporal Robert S. Bollas was honorably discharged for his service.

Upon returning home, Bob worked in the concrete industry, retiring as a cement truck driver for Warren Concrete. He was also, notably, a great friend to the Sinchak family and helped them during the earlier years of the funeral home.

Bob was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren. He was involved with the Teamsters local 377, Knights of Columbus Council 620, the Slovak Club and VFW 1090. Bob enjoyed visiting local casinos with friends and family and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob will always be remembered by his brothers, Jim (Kathy) Sweet and Robert “Jerry” Sweet, both of Warren; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sweet of Warren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, James (Jean) Bollas and Albert Sweet and by his brother Michael Sweet, just three weeks prior.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bob on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home of Warren, 727 E. Market Street, and again on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Warren, 232 Seneca Ave.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Friday October 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Bob will be laid to rest with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Restoration Fund OR to the St. Mary’s St. Vincent DePaul Division.

Arrangements were professionally made by the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home in Warren.

