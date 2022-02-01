SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Michael Prokop I, 77 of Southington, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Hospital.

Robert was born on March 3, 1944 to Michael A. Prokop and Ann E. Puskarich.

He attended Warren local schools and graduated from Warren. G Harding High School.

He enlisted in the Army and also served in the Air Force.

On January 11, 1975, her married Sheila M. Wolfe.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; two daughters, Rachelle Bertolette of Boardman and Tiffany Lynch of Colorado; a son, Robert M. Prokop II of Newton Falls and eight grandchildren.

Robert retired from Warren Fab in 2010 and worked as a police officer for Champion for 23 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a his stepson, Kenneth Wolfe of Southington.

Family and friends may pay tribute to Robert on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home of Warren, 727 East Market Street. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Champion.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.