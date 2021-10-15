Richard Lee Sawyer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Sawyer, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 30, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, the son of George and Emily (Phillips) Sawyer.

Richard was a 1959 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged for his service.

Upon returning home, Richard had an extensive work career, retiring from the City of Warren in 2004.

Besides working, Richard enjoyed coin collecting, reading and keeping up with his family tree. He was also known for collecting just about everything. He loved his family above all else and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard will always be remembered by his wife, Patricia (Roscoe) Sawyer; children, Mark Sawyer and Leeann (Keith) Tenney; grandchildren, Danielle and Andrew Sawyer and Sawyer and Bryce Tenney; siblings, George and Alfred Sawyer and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Richard Sawyer.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Richard on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service and military honors will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

A private entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland at a later date.

Arrangements were professionally made by the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home in Warren.

