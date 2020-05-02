Raymond I. Herman, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond I. Herman, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his Residence.

He was born September 6, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Clarence J. and Jennie J. Herman.

He retired from General Motors Assembly Plant as an assembler on the line.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Keith) Nichols of Austin, Texas and Keith Herman of Denver, Colorado; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Bell; two grandchildren, Emerson and Leila Herman; a brother, James (Mary Lee) Herman of Niles and a sister, Jean (Bill) O’Connell of Orange, California.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Beth Herman, who passed away in 2015 and a sister, Ruth Herman.

A memorial service will be announced later this summer for Raymond.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

