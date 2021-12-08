WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas James “Nick” Kachenko, 88, of Warren passed away on Friday evening, December 3, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Hospital.

Nick was born on August 7, 1933 in Warren, a son of John and Anna (Miller) Kachenko

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and then enlisted in United States Navy. Nick was honorably discharged for his service.

Upon his return, Nick married the love of his life Guillermina Perez, of Warren’s “Guillermina’s Alterations” and together they shared 60 years of love and marriage.

Nick worked as grinder and welder for many years and enjoyed a well-deserved retirement from American Welding.

Besides his work, Nick was an avid Cleveland sports fan, cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Brown every year. He was also a “Price Is Right” buff, rarely missing an episode. Nick enjoyed playing cards, watching old westerns and playing the harmonica. Most of all, he loved his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nick will always be remembered by his wife, Guillermina Kachenko; daughters, Susan (Patrick) Knapp and Nancy Kachenko; siblings, William “Oscar” Kachenko, Maxine Jamison, Mary Anne Gorby and Janice Loomis; sister-in-law, Gracie Archer Perez and brother-in-law, John Perez.

Besides his parents, Nick was preceded in death by two children, Nicky and Nicole Kachenko; brother, Robert and John Kachenko; sisters, Margaret Lunder, Helen Galbincia, Betty Packman, Irene “Dolly” McCready and infant, Pauline Kachenko; mother-in-law, Juanita Perez; father-in-law, Guillermo Perez and brother-in-law, Willy Perez.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Nick on Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home of Warren, 727 E. Market Street. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.