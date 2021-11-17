Mary Vasil, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Vasil, 82, of Warren passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland

Mary was born on May 8, 1939 in Warren, a daughter of John and Anna (Hric) Vasil.

She was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to attend Kent State University.

Mary took pride in her work and was a dedicated employee. As a teenager, she worked at Rutenik Gardens and Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Through the years, Mary also worked as a secretary for Foster and Vencel Tire Sales and as an executive secretary for Sprint and United Telephone Companies, from where she retired.

Mary was a devoted life member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Warren Junior Women’s League.

Mary will always be remembered by her sister, Anna (Vasil) Calderas of Warren; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and John Vasil.

Mary’s family honored her with a funeral liturgy at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Warren on Thursday, November 11, 2021 with Fr. Kevin Marks presiding.

She was laid to rest at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Lordstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church One Hundredth Anniversary Fund, 180 Belvedere Ave NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements were professionally made by the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home in Warren.

