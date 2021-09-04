Mary Martha Kacnarek, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Mary Martha Kacnarek, OSB, 88, of Warren passed away Thursday evening, September 2, 2021 at Villa Maria Community Center in Villa Marie, Pennsylvania.

Sister Martha was born on December 4, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Jospeh and Mary (Gorel) Kacnarek.

In 1954 Sr. Mary Martha graduated from St. Xavier College in Chicago, Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree. Shortly after, she entered into formation in religious life with the Sisters of St. Basil in the late 1950’s. For health reasons, she was unable to continue with the Sisters of St. Basil, which lead her to Sister of Saint Benedict. She entered into formation on June 29, 1966 and made her Final Profession into the Order on June 5, 1971 at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren. In 1974, Sister earned her master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Over the years, Sr. Mary Martha served in many different roles, most notably as a CCD teacher and math teacher at various schools and as Community Treasurer for her Order. Her most significant role came as a hospice volunteer, where she found her true ministry. She tried to live her life according to the psalm, “One thing I ask of the Lord, that I will seek after: To live in the house of the Lord All the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord.” Psalm 27:4. In 2018, she celebrated 50 years, her Golden Jubilee, in the Order. Sr. Mary Martha will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.

Sister is survived by her brother, Joseph (Sally) Kacey of Chicago, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Marry Ann Kacnarek and many nieces, nephews and cousins of whom she was very fond and corresponded frequently.

There will be a Liturgical Service for Sister Agnes on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren with Very Rev. Richard Lambert and Rev. Kevin Marks presiding. Friends and family may visit and pay tribute to Sister from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. in the church. Masks and Social distancing will be mandated and visitors not wishing to stay for the service are asked to please not linger. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without one.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home of Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sister Mary Martha Kacnarek, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.