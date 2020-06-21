Mary Lee Denovchek, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Denovchek, 79, a loving wife and mother passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence, with the love of her life by her side.

Mary Lee was born March 4, 1941, Buckhannon, West Virginia, the daughter Bernard and Ina E. (Grimm) Hodges.

Mary Lee moved to Warren, Ohio as a child. She graduated from Howland High School and worked at Isley’s Dairy and later at Mullen’s Manufacturing and an attorney’s office as a secretary.

Mary loved caring for her family, playing cards and watching the Cleveland Indians play on T.V. She was always helping somebody.

Mary Lee was noted for her cooking and especially for her potato dish.

On March 11, 1961, Mary Lee married John Denovchek, Sr. and together they raised two sons, John, Jr. (Carol) and Donald. Mary Lee is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashley, Aimee and Chris; four great-grandchildren, Tristan, Logan, Liam and Lorenzo and her brother, Donald Hodges.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Burial will take place in Lanham Cemetery in Queens, West Virginia.

