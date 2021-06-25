Martin G. Ondrejko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin G. Ondrejko, 71, passed away Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 29, 1949 in Warren, a son of Leonard and Alice (Zackeroff) Ondrejko.

He graduated from Leavittsburg Highschool in 1967 and went on to work for General Motors.

Later, he was drafted into the Army, serving a term in Vietnam where was awarded a Bronze Star and then to Germany. Upon returning home, he resumed work at the General Motors Lordstown plant.

Martin enjoyed playing his accordian and listened to many types of music. He cherished the happy times he had with his nieces and nephews.

Martin is survived by his three brothers, Dan (Carol) Ondrejko, Jim (Ann) Ondrejko and Joe (Jeanine) Ondrejko and his nieces and nephews, Daniel, Kristen, Jonathan, Alex, Brittney and Michael, all residing in California.

He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Joann; parents, Leonard and Alice Ondrejko and many more relatives.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Martin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street Warren.

Following the visitation, there will be a procession to All Souls Cemetery, where Martin will be laid to rest with Military Honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

Martin’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Warren Nursing & Rehab for their continuous effort to supply Martin with the love and care over the last 20yrs.

May God bless the entire staff. They were all Martin’s favorite, especially Shannon.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.