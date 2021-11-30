Martin F. Logan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Logan, 79, of Warren passed away on Thursday evening, November 25, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Martin was born on January 12, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Martin and Joan (Bryan) Logan.

He was a 1960 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Youngstown State University.

As a lover of sports, Martin spent some of his early years as a sportswriter for local newspapers. Later, he was employed by U.S. Steel and then worked as a corrections officer for the Warren City Jail and ultimately retiring from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department.

Besides his work, Martin enjoyed following sports of all kinds, especially local high school football and basketball and enjoyed a 50-year run of attending the OHSAA boys basketball tournaments with family and friends. He was a die hard Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He coached baseball for his nephews and son and was inducted into the Burbank Park Hall of Fame for his many years of coaching and service to youth baseball.

Martin will always be remembered by his children, Johnna (Stephen) Sprockett of Columbus and Patrick Logan (Danielle Wilson) of Warren; grandchildren, Brooke, Benjamin and Luke Sprockett of Columbus; brother, Bruce (Carol) Logan of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Martin was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Logan.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Martin at a memorial calling hours held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home of Warren, 727 E. Market Street. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

In lieu of flowers, Martin’s family asks for donations to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martin F. Logan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.