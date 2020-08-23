Martha Alberti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Alberti, 91, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Peeble Creek Healthcare Center.

She was born July 28, 1929, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Afton and Marie (Pyrch) Kostyshak.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lynn (Michael) Belopotosky; two grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Buser II, Lauren (fiancée Alex Dannemiller) Buser; several step grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter V. Alberti, whom she married September 14, 1957 and passed away October 28, 2015; a brother, Ivan Kostyshak; four sisters, Priscilla Herenick, Jennie Herman, Olga Andrella and Kathryn Zackeroff.

Keeping with Martha’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services, a private family service will be held.

A special thank you to First Light Home Care and Summa Home Nursing Staff.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home 727 E Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guest book and share condolences to Martha’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Alberti, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: