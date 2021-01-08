Margaret Ann Diehl, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann Diehl, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born April 9, 1931 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of John and Anna Grdinich.

She married George R. Diehl on December 6, 1950.

Margaret was a member of CFU Lodge.

She enjoyed following multiple sports. She especially loved watching her sons play high school football at Warren Western Reserve. Her favorite teams were the Buckeyes and the Steelers.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald A. of Warren and Craig R. (Nancy) of Canfield, a sister Eva Sferra of Los Angeles, grandchildren, Amanda (Eric) Narog, Melanie (Anthony) Leoni, Benjamin (Laura Ann) Diehl and Scott (Jennifer) Diehl and great-grandchildren Nicholas, Alex, Joshua, Korinne and Ainsley Narog, Leah and Maia Denno and Brooks, Beatrice and Briar Diehl.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George R. Diehl, sister Catherine Fabian and daughter-in-law Linda DeFevers Diehl.

The family would like to thank Windsor House of Champion and its staff, for their kindness and compassion while caring for their loved one.

Due to the pandemic, a private service was held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E Market St., Warren.

