Larry James Rhodes, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry James Rhodes, Sr., 73, of Warren, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Larry was born on January 4, 1948, in Chardon, Ohio,, a son of Harry II and Nellie (Bebout) Rhodes.

After graduating from Southington High school in 1966, Larry enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer 3rd class in the Vietnam War. He was awarded several honors and decorations including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, Expert Rifleman medal, Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon and finally, the Purple Heart Award. In 1969, Larry was honorably discharged for his service.

Upon his return home, Larry earned an associate’s degree and worked as a steel mill operator, retiring from Bull Moose Tube.

Larry enjoyed coaching sports, fishing, camping and golfing.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rolinda (Ianucci) Rhodes; children, Larry, Jr., (Jennifer) Rhodes, Victoria Wilkinson, Rachel Rhodes (Michael Williams) and Roland, Sr., (Stacey) Rhodes; seven grandchildren; a brother, William (Marge) Rhodes and two sisters, Myrtle Marie Nalbach and Jennie (Norman) Foertch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother MaryAnne Rhodes; brothers, Harry Rhodes III, Robert Rhodes, Sr. and a sister, Ruth Ester McElwee.

Larry will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta with full Military Honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

