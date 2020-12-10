Katherine (Kay) Cuckovich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine (Kay) Cuckovich of Warren passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 at the age of 91.

She was born on September 25, 1929 in Warren, Ohio to Frank and Helen (Nestor) Miller and was one of eight children. She was a life-long resident of Warren and enjoyed spending time with her family, neighbors, and many pets.

She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed baking, cooking and crafts. She was loved for her kind heart, generosity and willingness to help anyone who needed it.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years, Miles, and loving daughters Louise Ditchey (Paul) and Linda Cuckovich, brother Mike (Jean) Miller in Howland Township and many nieces and nephews.

She was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church with unwavering faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters (Ellen, Anna, Mary and Margaret) and two brothers (Charles and Robert).

Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren with calling hours one hour before. For those who would like to attend virtually, the service will be streamed at: www.stjohnswarren.com. To attend, follow the Facebook link.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the Church after paying their respects to the family, unless you plan to stay for the Service.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish, contributions in her name may be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Rd NE, Warren OH 44483 or the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

