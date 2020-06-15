Joseph L. Shultz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph L. Shultz, 90, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.

Joe was born on August 26, 1929, in New Riegel, Ohio, the son of the late Peter E. Shultz and Marcella A. Guttenburg Shultz.

Joe served with the U.S. Army, 311th. QM Graves Registration Company from 1950 to 1952 where he was stationed in Germany.

Joe Retired after 37 years of service as an electrical engineer with Wean.

Joe was a member of the Warren Amateur Radio Club, a 50-year member of IEEE and served as past president of the Mahoning Valley Repeaters Assoc. and had been involved with Sky Warn. He went by the call letters WB8GVB. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, St. Cyril’s site, and was active as a money counter for many years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Patrick-Shultz, and his sisters Elsie (Joe) Bishop of Findley, Ohio and Clara Murray of Arizona and a brother, Edward Shultz of Carey, Ohio and several brothers and sister-in-law’s, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Jenny Leopardi Shultz and brothers, Paul and Charles Shultz, and sisters, Rosella Greeno and Mary Swanson.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish St. Cyril and Methodist Church, preceded by a visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Church.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe’s name to Mahoning Valley Infusion Care Inc. 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home 727 E. Market St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

