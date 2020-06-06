Joseph James Slomcheck, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph James Slomcheck, 74 passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

He was born July 11, 1945, in Warren, Ohio the son of Joseph Andrew and Genevieve Elizabeth (Bugos) Slomcheck and was a lifelong area resident.

Joe retired from Kraftmaid Cabinetry in 2014 after 14 years of service as a material handler.

Joe was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War and earned the rank of Specialist. He served with honor and distinction and was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the National Defense Service Medal, the Expert Rifle M-14, the Marksman Rifle M-1, the Sharpshooter M-14, the Good Conduct Medal and the Markman Machine Gun M-60. He received an Honorable Discharge on November 18, 1964.

Joe was a member Sts. Cyril and Methodious Church in Warren.

Joe had many passions throughout his life. He loved gardening, 50’s and 60’s music, old western television shows and movies, watching wrestling, a good cup of coffee and occasionally a nice cold beer, in addition to loving his family and his country. Joe was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathleen (Lambert) Slomcheck; a son, William James (Anna-Marie) Slomcheck; a granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Slomcheck; five stepchildren; 13 step grandchildren; nine great-step grandchildren; a brother, Robert Slomcheck.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the coronavirus, Joe’s family has elected for private services held at Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michale J. Cariglio as officiant.

Burial took place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

