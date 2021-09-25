John “Turk” Sescourka, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Turk” Sescourka, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy battle with heart disease.



He was born January 17, 1940, at home, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Adam and Mary Sescourka.



John was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding and served in the U.S. Army.

He retired from Thomas Steel, working as a slitter operator after 30 years and was fondly remembered as the owner of the Skyway Tavern and the Tap Room for several years.



On July 7, 1962, John married the former Theresa Dinneen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and they shared 59 years of marriage and many wonderful and exciting memories together.



He enjoyed traveling with his family, as long as someone else made the arrangements and had been all over the world. Some of his favorite trips were to Fiji with his wife, to Poland with his daughter and several trips to Mexico with his son. Turk enjoyed hanging out at the Mecca Moose Lodge and the SOI where he would enjoy the afternoon cocktail with close friends. He was a life long NY Yankee fan and even got married on 7/7 in honor of his all time favorite player, #7 Mickey Mantle.



He will be deeply missed by his wife, Theresa (Terry) Sescourka; a son, John M. Sescourka of Champion; a daughter, Susan Sescourka of Cortland; a brother, Edward (DeNeice) Sescourka of North Carolina; three nephews and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Walter Sescourka; half-brother, Adam Szesciorka; half-sister, Anna Auda; niece DeAnna Sescourka and his beloved cat, “Whiters”.



Private services will be held.



Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.



Arrangements were professionally made by the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home in Warren.



