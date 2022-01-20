WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Oliverio, 92, of Warren passed away Monday morning, January 10, 2022 at Hillside Rehab Hospital in Warren.

John was born on January 29, 1929 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Samuel and Barbara (Arco) Oliverio.

John grew up and was married in West Virginia. Along with his family, he moved to the Warren area where he worked for Thomas Steel. John was a humble and simple man who cared for his family. In all the years that he worked for Thomas Steel, he would walk to work, never receiving his driver’s license. He enjoyed sitting on his porch with a good parodi, prospecting in the yard and watching sports. His quiet and loving presence will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

John will always be remembered by his daughters, Camelia Miller of Austintown and Tina (Ron) Johnson of Fort Myers; his son, Johnny (Linda) Oliverio of North Carolina; grandchildren, Marci (George) Seletas of Mount Washington, KY, Dawn (Brian) Barricella of Poland, Kelly (Dave) Mooney of Cortland, John Michael Oliverio of North Carolina and Christopher (Miranda) Johnson of Florida; four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary (Raphoon) Oliverio; one brother; three sisters and a son-in-law, Bob Miller.

Private family services were held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren, followed by a burial at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

