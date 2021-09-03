Howard F. Love, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard F. Love, 73, formerly of Warren, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 29, 2021 at OHMAN Family Living at Brier.



He was born on February 14, 1948 in Sendai, Japan, a son of Howard L. and Dorothy (Parlas) Love.



Howard graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1966 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1968. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a Combat Medic, earning a National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Expert Badge and Marksman Badge. He was honorably discharged in 1971.

Upon returning home, Howard worked as an overhead crane operator. After 33 years, he enjoyed a well-deserved retirement, retiring from RMI Titanium in 2005.



Howard was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Howard is survived by his children, Mike Love, Jim (Jennifer) Love and Stacy (Dan) Shepard; grandchildren, Sarah, Alyssa and Michael Jr.; Great Granddaughter, Hayley; siblings, Carole Love, James Love and Joan Alli and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Cynthia Joanne a brother, Gary Love and brothers-in-law Dick Alli and Eugene Brown.



Howard’s family gathered at All Souls Cemetery for a private burial with Military Honors.



Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

