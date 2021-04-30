Helen S. Webb, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen S. Webb, 99, formerly from Champion, fell six weeks short of her goal to live to be 100. She was reunited with her husband, Harry, when she passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Gillette Skilled Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born May 31, 1921 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late Adam Swiatkwich and Julia Gajda Swiatkwich.

On May 3, 1952 she married Harry J. Webb and spent 57 years together before his passing March 2, 2010.

Helen was a graduate of the class of 1939 from NE-CA High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Prior to her family moving to Warren, Ohio in 1947, she worked in a pottery factory in the New Castle area. After their move, she worked at Packard Electric until her marriage in 1952. She became a stay at home mom until her children required less attention. Later she worked at the Imperial and Gillette Nursing Homes as a dietary aide.

She enjoyed collecting dolls, quilting and crafts and enjoyed volunteering at the Community Center teaching those crafts.

Helen is survived by her children, Theodore (Denise) of Bazetta, Sandra (Pat) Hite of Cuyahoga Falls and Nancy (Craig) Boley of Warren. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Michelle, Brian, Nikki, Michael and Alex and nine great-grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Annie, Margret, Crosby, Sullivan, Elin, Michael and Mathew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; three brothers, Mike, Ted and Chuck; three sisters, Mary, Jennie and Wanda (Sandy), as well as a son, Thomas and a granddaughter, Samantha.

Cremation has taken place and private services were held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at All Souls Cemetery.

Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home was honored to assist with arrangements.

A special thanks of gratitude goes out to the nurses and staff at Gillette Nursing Home for the care and compassion they provided to Mom these last several months. We would also like to extend a thank you to the staff and volunteers of Harbor Light Hospice.

