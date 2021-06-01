Helen O. Bobosh, Campbell, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen O. Bobosh, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland.

She was born January 19, 1928 on a farm in Guernsey County, Ohio, the youngest daughter of George and Mary Toncler Ontko. The family moved to Campbell, Ohio in 1942.

Helen graduated from Memorial High School in 1945. She worked as a cashier for A&P and later as an inspector for Packard Electric.

Helen married Vladimir Bobosh, also from Campbell, on May 21, 1949 and the couple moved to Warren in 1950. They were married for 63 years until Vlad’s passing in 2012.

Helen was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church and was very active in its Sisterhood. She was the Sisterhood treasurer for many years.

Helen enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. She was especially known for her dill pickles. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling, was an avid reader, liked working various word puzzles and learned to use a computer and e-mail when she was well into her 70’s.

Helen is survived by her three children, Gregory (Donna) Bobosh of Howland, Theodore Bobosh of Kettering and Carol Bobosh of Warren and four grandchildren, John, Seth, Daniel (Ilona) Bobosh and Julianna (Aaron) King.

Besides her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Dinda.

Friends may call at the church from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made in Helen’s memory to the St. John’s Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to St. Paul’s Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Road, Dayton, OH 45440.

The family would like to thank all of Helen’s caregivers, Those who enabled her to stay in her home on Northwest Boulevard for a few more years, the entire staff at SOV, Howland and her Hospice of the Valley end of life assistants. May God bless them, everyone.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

