WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Carroll, 93, of Cortland, passed away on Saturday evening, February 5, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

On January 13, 1929, Helen was born in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank Beleny and Elizabeth Holinko Beleny.

Helen was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to work as a bookkeeper for many years.

Helen had a strong love for her family and devoted her entire life to her faith. She was passionately involved in her church and community activities.

Helen will always be remembered by her three children, daughter, Janet (Thomas) Sliva of Flagstaff, Arizona, son, Bruce (Suzanne) Carroll of Livingston, Montana and daughter, Lydia (Ronald) Szykulski; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Hites, Jared Hites, Matthew Horvat, Sr., Mary Horvat Duleba, Mitchell Horvat, Jessica Howell, Gabe Carroll and 13 great-grandchildren, Matthew Horvat, Jr., Dylan Hites, Quinn Duleba, Benjamin Horvat, Halle Hites, Luca Duleba, Aubrey Horvat, Taylor Duleba, Gianna O’Rourke, Isaac Howell, Cecilia Horvat, Isabella Howell and Hazel Mae Horvat.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Carroll and by her five brothers and three sisters, John, George, Frank, David and Charles, Mary, Anne and Irene.

Helen is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Beleny of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Helen’s family honored her with a private gathering with burial at Brownwood Cemetery in North Bloomfield, Ohio.

Arrangments are being handled by Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Helen’s family.

The family requests donations be sent to the North Bloomfield Memorial Day Fund in place of flowers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Carroll, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.