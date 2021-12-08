WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” DiEugenio, 95 of Warren, passed away Saturday evening, December 4, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Betty was born on November 5, 1926 in Warren, Ohio. She was the daughter of Steven L. and Mary (Mokri) Kosegi, who immigrated from Budapest, Hungary. Betty was a proud, first-generation citizen and was also proud of her Hungarian heritage.

She was a 1945 graduate of Warren Harding High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Betty had an extensive work career, starting at Dar’s Pharmacy in Warren in her youth and then at Zuga’s Grocery Store on Niles Road. As an adult, she worked at Packard Electric Division of General Motors for 25 years.

Betty enjoyed bowling, golfing with Expackardites and watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians. Most of all, Betty cherished time spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty will always be remembered by her daughter, Donna (Jim) Kittle of Warren; three grandchildren, Natalie (Brian) Shaner of Warren, with whom she made her home for the last 15 years since her husband’s death in 2006, Mackenzie (Kevin) DiVincenzo of San Francisco, California and Matthew J. Kittle of Upper Arlington, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Talor M. Shaner of Warren and Jayce M. and Colton J. of San Francisco, California and her dog, Ellie. Betty also had many cherished nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who made her so very happy in life. A special farewell to her friend, Rose Spirko.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Albert A. DiEugenio; stillborn son, Phillip DiEugenio; siblings, Mary (Micky) Poponyak, Steve (Martha) Kosegi, John (Sue) Kosegi, Joseph Kosegi and Rose (Fred) Pisanelli and many wonderful, loving friends and acquaintances from many walks of life.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Betty on Thursday morning, December 9, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren, 232 Seneca Avenue NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, at the church, at 10:00 a.m.

Betty will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE Warren, OH 44481 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.