Elizabeth A. Kopnisky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. “Betty” Kopnisky, 93, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Elizabeth was born July 15, 1927, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Riber) Ulishney.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from ADS Machinery in Warren as a secretary and previously worked at Wean Engineering and Warren Hardware.

Elizabeth was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish (St. Cyril Methodist Church) in Warren.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Marian Johnson of Warren and Germaine (Sam) Curry of Columbus; four grandchildren, Kristen (Ray) Schmoll, Jamie (Melissa) Curry, Beth (Allen) DeLashmutt and Tim Curry; five great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Roman, Lucy, Logan and Izabelle and two sisters, Loretta Haynie and Carol Ulishney, both of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Kopnisky, whom she married April 19, 1947 and passed away August 26, 2013; two brothers, Jim and Denny Ulishney and two sisters, Joan Sotis and Rita Stocz.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Cyril & Methodius Church, 185 Laird Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren.

