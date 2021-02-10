Edward G. Dillon, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward G. Dillon, 87, of Champion and formerly of Warren, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, January 14, 2021.

Edward was born January 8, 1934, the son of Daniel and Katherine Somborsky Dillon.

He worked at Packard Electric for 34 years before retiring in 1991.

He was a proud army veteran, serving his country with the 8th Honor Guard in Seoul, Korea.

He was a member of the 186 Moose Lodge of Warren and the Slovak Club.

He was an avid sports fan, he loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Eddie lived with his best friend and companion, Joyce Annabell, for 39 years. She preceded him in death, on February 10, 2018.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Pam) Dillon of Champion; his daughters, Monica Marks of Cortland and Lisa (Joey) Barron of Coffeyville, Kansas; his beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Braham, Roberta (Tyler) Aston, Kelly Dillon, Korey Dillon, David Turner, Desirae Mangan and Randy Casterline; his many great-grandchildren, Braylen, Mackenzie, Austin and Christopher Braham, Zoie, Sadie, Tate and Naomie Aston, Princeton Dillon, Danielle and Haley Turner, Dillon, Eli and Emmett Judd, Tucker and Jackson Casterline and his many foster great-grandkids; as well as his sister-in-law, Joan Dillon and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Joe (Marion) Dillon of Florida, John (Lillian) Dillon of Warren and Danny Dillon of Niles.

Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to Sinchak Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for family members, followed by burial at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery, per Edward’s wishes.

