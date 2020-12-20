Dr. Daniel A Gergel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Daniel A. Gergel, Warren, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital at the age of 85.

Daniel was born to Edward and Mary (Stoupa) Gergel and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating from Cathedral Latin High School.

On June 22, 1957, he wed H. Elaine (Baum) Gergel. He graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Dentistry and opened his dental practice in Warren, Ohio, where he and Elaine raised their family and served their patients for over 40 years. Many of their former patients became life-long friends.

A great and talented music lover, Dan loved to entertain. Many friends enjoyed polka sing-alongs where he played his accordion and Elaine led the singing. They also enjoyed extensive travel, both U.S. and abroad.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine and daughters, Jayne Cagle and Joyce Gergel.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Kim) Gergel and Jerome (Maureen) Gergel; son-in-law, Ben Cagle and grandchildren, Michaela (Chelsea) Davis, Clayton (Tess Nguyen) Gergel, Charles and Grace and Anna Gergel.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sinchak and Sons Funeral Home where cremation has taken place.

A memorial mass will be held at a later time.

