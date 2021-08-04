Doris J. Suchy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Suchy, 92, of Warren passed away Sunday afternoon, August 1, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Doris was born June 18, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of Thomas and Hazel (Nance) Morgan.

Doris attended Warren G. Harding High School.

On June 29, 1952, Doris married the love of her life, Steve Suchy, Sr. They shared 43 years of marriage together until Steve’s death in 1995.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Doris most of all loved her family and especially loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris had many hobbies including coloring, playing bingo and playing card games and watching Cleveland Indians baseball as well as many TV game shows. Doris enjoyed long car rides in the sunshine, going gaming, never missing “Cash Explosion”. Doris will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Doris is survived by her children, Steve Suchy, Jr., of Warren, Charles (Beth) Suchy of Salem and Jean, (Joseph) Allen of Cortland; five grandchildren, Jennifer Colley, Jillian Allen, Jackie Allen, Steve Suchy III and Kelsey Jackson and four great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Steve, and her brothers, Glenn, Raymond, Robert and Tom Morgan

She will be laid to rest at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris J Suchy, please visit our floral store.