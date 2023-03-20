HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ieleen (Heilman) Zombar, 98, of Warren passed away on Friday morning, March 17, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Doris was born on November 7, 1924, a daughter of Charles and Nora (Bell) Heilman.

Doris was a 1943 graduate of Howland High School and went on to marry the love of her life, Michael Zombar, on December 17, 1944. They shared 40 years of marriage together until Michael’s passing in 1985.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Doris enjoyed crocheting, needlework, and gardening. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. Doris will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Doris will always be remembered by her children; Ronald M. and Patty (Benyei) Zombar of Flower Mound, Texas, Charles S. Zombar of Hollywood, Florida and Bonny Lee Marie Zombar of Hollywood, Florida; two grandchildren, Todd Michael Zombar and Tracy Zombar Szostek and Eric Szostek; two great-grandchildren, Ariana Zombar and Dominick Szostek; a sister, Betty Barney of Warren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Zombar; brothers, Les, Gene, Al and Kenny and a sister, Alice.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Doris on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home, 727 E Market St, Warren, OH 44481

A Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Ave NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Doris’ family would like to send a special thanks to Robin Jeffery, Doris’ primary caregiver, as well as her niece, Betty Zombar and dear friend, Linda Scala, for their compassion and friendship towards Doris.

