Dennis Nicholas Frenchko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Nicholas Frenchko, 79, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He was born September 3,1941 in Warren, the son of Nicholas and Isabelle (Pap) Frenchko.

He was a 1959 graduate of Warren Harding High School and attended Northwestern University and later Youngstown State, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Archectual Design.

He worked at Paul Schwartz as a draftsman. The accounts he worked with were primarily Strouss’ Department Stores and Gorant Candies. He was the designer of the well-known Yum Yum Tree. Dennis was a board member of the Outdoor Army Navy Stores in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He managed the Boardman Outdoor Army Store, which he later purchased and owned prior to moving to Florida.

Dennis was an avid baseball, golf and tennis enthusiast. He had a passion for skiing which he put to good use when he moved to Breckenridge, Colorado for a short time with his children. There he was employed as a manager of the soft goods department at Breckenridge Ski Shop.

Dennis loved to cook and took classes in culinary arts in Cleveland. He also had an undeniable love for sweets. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family. He was generally the host of family gatherings at his home in Youngstown. You could always find Dennis with a camera in his hand, marking every party and milestone with a million pictures to share. He loved children and animals. He served as a Youth Group Advisor for both NELFTY and BBYO. He was always happy to spend time playing video games, watching movies, and chauffeuring his grandkids around. Dennis loved his dogs as much as any human being. His pups had just as many photos taken as his family. After retiring to Florida, he lived with his children in Coral Springs for a period until settling with the family in Wesley Chapel. He spent many hours enjoying relaxing at home surrounded by family. In recent years Dennis had to move to a nursing facility due to many health concerns and finally succumbed to Covid 19.

He is survived by two children: daughter, Carla Frenchko of Crestview Florida and son, Jonathan “Jay” (Francine) Frenchko of Wesley Chapel, Florida; three grandchildren, Shane (Elizabeth) Frenchko of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Cameron (Michael) Penhale of Northport, Florida and Syaira Frenchko of Wesley Chapel, Florida and three great-grandchildren, Cason, Mason and Kaia.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Isabelle (Pap) Frenchko.

Arrangements were entrusted to Sinchak & Sons Funeral Home.

A private funeral service was led by Rabbi Paula Jayne Winnig of Congregation Rodef Shalom at Pineview Cemetery, Warren.

